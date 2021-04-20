Where are you going?
251 E 55th St, Kansas City, MO 64113, USA
| +1 816-333-3305
Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 10pm

A Touch of Class in the Brookside Neighborhood

A little farther south than the Plaza, but easily accessible off of Brookside Boulevard in the sought-after Brookside neighborhood, the Crestwood Shops are almost entirely local, high-end design stores. Charlecote, The Pear Tree, and O’Home are interior design shops, and Salon Latifa and Salon Crestwood are great for spa days. If she needs a work outfit or something for a night on the town, Hudson and Jane or Frankly Basic will have something stylish. After shopping, sit at the coffee bar and patio at Axios—a French restaurant with a great view of the green space surrounding the Trolley Trail.

By Stephen Himes , AFAR Local Expert

