A Touch of Class in the Brookside Neighborhood
A little farther south than the Plaza, but easily accessible off of Brookside Boulevard in the sought-after Brookside neighborhood, the Crestwood Shops are almost entirely local, high-end design stores. Charlecote, The Pear Tree, and O’Home are interior design shops, and Salon Latifa and Salon Crestwood are great for spa days. If she needs a work outfit or something for a night on the town, Hudson and Jane or Frankly Basic will have something stylish. After shopping, sit at the coffee bar and patio at Axios—a French restaurant with a great view of the green space surrounding the Trolley Trail.