The Creative Alliance at the Patterson
3134 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224, USA
| +1 410-276-1651
More info
Tue - Sat 11am - 7pm
Your Place for Unique Music and Local ArtLocated in Highlandtown (just down the street from Patterson Park), the Creative Alliance is an important cultural center. They offer entertainment that introduces audiences to Baltimore and the world beyond the city. From "the Night of 1,000 Dylans" which features local musicians playing Bob Dylan to cultural features such as music from Uganda, the Creative Alliance offers you a unique musical experience with every featured performance. This is also the place to get to know the city a bit more by viewing works by local visual and digital media artists and filmmakers.
Additionally, the Creative Alliance features more than 20 exhibits a year of artists displaying works from a variety of mediums.
The Creative Alliance provides community workshops and are heavily involved with the community through outreach work, youth education and other art programming.
To visit the Creative Alliance is to get a glimpse of the Baltimore arts community and experience a bit of the social justice work going on in the community.