The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar

Don't Stop 'Til You Get EnoughAfter your Saturday night fever has broken, head to The Corner Office for Disco Brunch, once you can muster the strength. Get your energy back with some hair-of-the-dog Bell Bottomless Libations, like the Dy-no-mite Bloody Mary and Boogie Oogie Woogie mimosas. Pair that with some Disco Biscuits and you’ll be back in shape in no time.
When you’re feeling good and confident, leave your number on the wall for a lucky dancing queen or king using one of the many colored Post-It notes papering the bathroom walls.