The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar

1401 Curtis Street, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Website
| +1 303-825-6500
Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough Denver Colorado United States

Sun 7am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 6am - 11pm
Fri 6am - 12am
Sat 7am - 12am

After your Saturday night fever has broken, head to The Corner Office for Disco Brunch, once you can muster the strength. Get your energy back with some hair-of-the-dog Bell Bottomless Libations, like the Dy-no-mite Bloody Mary and Boogie Oogie Woogie mimosas. Pair that with some Disco Biscuits and you’ll be back in shape in no time.

When you’re feeling good and confident, leave your number on the wall for a lucky dancing queen or king using one of the many colored Post-It notes papering the bathroom walls.

By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

