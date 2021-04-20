Where are you going?
The Connaught

Carlos Pl, Mayfair, London W1K 2AL, UK
Website
| +44 20 7499 7070
The Connaught

In 2007, the Connaught was incorporated into the Maybourne Hotel Group, which injected more than $100 million into the century-old building and brought the once-reclusive hotel in line with its more welcoming sister properties, Claridge’s and the Berkeley. The result is a hotel that still swells with pedigree, but whose door now swings with the words: “Welcome to The Connaught.” The money was spent well, bringing forth the first Aman Spa outside of Aman Resorts, a Japanese-style garden by Tom Stuart-Smith, and the David Collins–designed penthouse suite, called "The Apartment." French chef Hélène Darroze opened a restaurant here, subsequently winning the hotel two Michelin stars. Some things remain the same, though. Notably, the sweeping mahogany staircase that designer Ralph Lauren created a replica of in his flagship New York store. And the paintings—covering every wall in every room, many given to the hotel by former guests—are a sign, if one were needed, that the Connaught has served guests with good taste well.
By Laura Holt , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Ariel Ramchandani
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Where to Have a Truly Bespoke Martini

At this lacquer box of a bar in Mayfair’s luxurious Connaught Hotel, white-gloved bartenders whisk over a martini trolley to create the drink tableside. Guests customize the martini with their choice of gin and homemade single-fragrance bitters. The recently refurbished surroundings, and bar snacks from Michelin-starred chef Hélène Darroze, round out the experience. 44/20-7499-7070. Read "London Distilled," about the first new gin distillery to be built in London in nearly 200 years.

