The Connaught Carlos Pl, Mayfair, London W1K 2AL, UK

The Connaught In 2007, the Connaught was incorporated into the Maybourne Hotel Group, which injected more than $100 million into the century-old building and brought the once-reclusive hotel in line with its more welcoming sister properties, Claridge’s and the Berkeley. The result is a hotel that still swells with pedigree, but whose door now swings with the words: “Welcome to The Connaught.” The money was spent well, bringing forth the first Aman Spa outside of Aman Resorts, a Japanese-style garden by Tom Stuart-Smith, and the David Collins–designed penthouse suite, called "The Apartment." French chef Hélène Darroze opened a restaurant here, subsequently winning the hotel two Michelin stars. Some things remain the same, though. Notably, the sweeping mahogany staircase that designer Ralph Lauren created a replica of in his flagship New York store. And the paintings—covering every wall in every room, many given to the hotel by former guests—are a sign, if one were needed, that the Connaught has served guests with good taste well.