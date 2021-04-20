Catch Comedy Legends Live
Everyone from Dave Chappelle to Margaret Cho, Sarah Silverman, and Jerry Seinfeld have had crowds in stitches at the Comedy Store. Opened in the 1970s, the comedy venue has a prime location on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, near plenty of bars and restaurants that make for ideal pre- and postshow plans (nearby Cabo Cantina draws a young crowd thanks to its jumbo-size margaritas). The Comedy Store is also known for its secret guests—big names in comedy who show up without notice to work out few fresh bits in front of a live audience.