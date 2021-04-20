Where are you going?
The Comedy Store

8433 Sunset Boulevard
Website
| +1 323-650-6268
Sun - Sat 7pm - 2am

Everyone from Dave Chappelle to Margaret Cho, Sarah Silverman, and Jerry Seinfeld have had crowds in stitches at the Comedy Store. Opened in the 1970s, the comedy venue has a prime location on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, near plenty of bars and restaurants that make for ideal pre- and postshow plans (nearby Cabo Cantina draws a young crowd thanks to its jumbo-size margaritas). The Comedy Store is also known for its secret guests—big names in comedy who show up without notice to work out few fresh bits in front of a live audience.
By Sarah Purkrabek , AFAR Contributor

