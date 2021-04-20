Where are you going?
The CoffeeWorks Project

96-98 Islington High St
Website
| +44 20 7424 5020
More info

Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 6pm
Sat 9am - 6pm

The CoffeeWorks Project

With the weather at times being under the blue in London, nothing can awaken your senses more than good coffee. Not only is their coffee excellent; brewed fresh and full of taste, this is the place to go to even for a non-coffee drinker. The CoffeeWorks Project has a selection of cakes, cheese, sandwiches and more sweets. It's the perfect place for the locals to hang-around. There are tables on the main floor and also a small garden downstairs at the back, which can be very nice when the sun is out. It was very memorable to the point that the next time I go back to London, i'll be sure drop a visit again.
By Denise Hoo , AFAR Contributor

