The CoffeeWorks Project
With the weather at times being under the blue in London
, nothing can awaken your senses more than good coffee. Not only is their coffee excellent; brewed fresh and full of taste, this is the place to go to even for a non-coffee drinker. The CoffeeWorks Project has a selection of cakes, cheese, sandwiches and more sweets. It's the perfect place for the locals to hang-around. There are tables on the main floor and also a small garden downstairs at the back, which can be very nice when the sun is out. It was very memorable to the point that the next time I go back to London, i'll be sure drop a visit again.