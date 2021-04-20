The Coffee House
290 Montreal Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8013, New Zealand
Big Sighs and Thunder ThighsI am a coffee-seeker. When traveling to a new area or country, I will always try the local brew. So, after tasting the typical New Zealand flat white and long black, I had to try the Thunder Thighs; a decadent and decked out mochaccinno from my favourite corner of the world at the Coffee House!
Every year before and after my deployments to Antarctica, I booked time to hunker down with my journal or a friend at my favourite place to spend time, watch the world float by, and enjoy fabulous coffee.
The Coffee House has reopened in Christchurch after the unfortunate earthquakes, so be sure to stop in and support this cafe and the City as they rebuild their city.
*The Coffee House recently had a major renovation and added a blue villa to the existing yellow villa to expand their services space. They also assumed a new name: The Villas.