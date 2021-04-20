Where are you going?
Coffee Bar

1201 S Street Northwest
| +1 202-733-1049
Coffee Bar Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Sat, Sun 7:30am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 6pm

Nestled among the row houses off the bustling 14th and U Street Corridor is the Coffee Bar, a charming neighborhood coffee shop in a historic 1880s building. A vintage sign from its former life as a corner store hangs on the navy accent wall, while the opposite chalkboard wall artfully displays a menu of drip, espresso, and specialty drinks. The knowledgeable and friendly staff—two traits that can be rare at third wave cafés—are Coffee Bar's greatest asset. They take their joe seriously with single-origin pour-overs from the likes of local roaster Ceremony, but won’t judge if you order a dirty chai tea latte. In fact, it's one of the best in the city—and when your cup comes scribbled with, “Dirty [your name],” you can’t help but smile.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
