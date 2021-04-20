Where are you going?
The Cocktail Parlor at STORY's Building [CLOSED]

11 Duncan St, Toronto, ON M5V 3M2, Canada
The Cocktail Parlor is bringing back the nightlife to the derelict Entertainment District in Toronto.

This bar is very similar to the atmosphere and decor at Soho House but without the membership fee. Among high ceilings, low leather banquettes and a sophisticated crowd, you'll find one of the prettiest curated bars.

The cocktail menu is extensive and organized by spirit including a myriad of absinthe cocktails. Popular drinks include: The Doppler Effect (blueberry vodka) and the Orange Spiced (bulleit bourbon). I had Christopher The Mule (green chartreuse and ginger beer) and their classic Margarita.

Though the drinks aren't cheap, you're definitely getting your money's worth. I think this place is "scene" spot but on a quiet weeknight, an incredible setting for a first date.
By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert

