The Clock Yuejiang W Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China

Drinks, Jazz, and Time-Traveling Letters at The Clock One of the first nights I went out in Guangzhou, I met up with some friends at The Clock, a spot along the bar-dense Party Pier. The crowd was a lot like our table: Chinese white-collar workers, local Chinese students, European and American expats. The drinks are strong and reasonably well mixed.



The bar's theme is "Time" though you might not guess it by looking around on your own. Look closely, though, and you'll see that the bar plays with ideas of past, present and future. For example, the house specialty cocktail ("The Clock") features seasonal fruit; the design uses salvaged glass, wood, and stone from project demolished in the 1970s and 1980s; and there's a mailbox where you can throw in a letter or a postcard to be delivered one year later.



There's live music—usually jazz—on offer every night.