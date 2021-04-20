Clifford Pier
When the original Clifford Pier opened in 1933, floating hawkers sold their wares out of sampans (flat-bottomed wooden boats) docked there. Today, a namesake restaurant occupies the space once given over to the pier, and it celebrates this hawker heritage with a menu of reimagined Singaporean favorites. There are a few Western dishes, but the local specialties are the stars of the show. Try the wok-fried carrot cake topped with prawns (not a cake at all, but a spicy white-radish omelette), Wagyu beef rendang,
and kong bak bao
(steamed pork-belly buns with chili and cilantro). Other classic and noteworthy dishes include the spicy laksa
(with rice vermicelli, quail eggs, and prawns in coconut broth) and the comforting Teochew rice porridge (topped with peanuts, steamed fish, a salted duck egg, and pickled mustard greens).