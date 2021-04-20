The Civic Theatre
510 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113, USA
| +1 504-272-0865
Fri 12pm - 6pm
William Grant Cocktails in Film PartyMy first official Tales of the Cocktail kicked off with a boozy night of movie-inspired tipples at the Civic Theatre. First up, a dingaling with Monkey Shoulder Whisky.
almost 7 years ago
Tipple No. 2 at Tales of the Cocktail: Uisce beatha--or whisky--punch (created by the folks at Dead Rabbit) with Tullamore Dew.