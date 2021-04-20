The Chocolate Lab at Stock
325 Bay Street
| +1 416-306-5800
An Exclusive In-House Gourmet Chocolatier at Trump Towers TorontoI was recently invited for a luncheon at the Trump Towers Toronto at their new restaurant, Stock. The three-course meal included delicious burrata and proscuitto as an appetizer, herb-encrusted black cod as the main dish, and artisanal chocolate from the hotel's in-house dessert facility, The Chocolate Lab. The desserts are in the hands of Canadian David Chow, a former engineer (turned pastry chef) who meticulously marries art and science in a temperature controlled space.
Some of the signature specialities include sea salt and caramel chocolate toffee, 66% dark chocolate and spring jasmine tea, and famous homemade artisanal scones with pure Valrhona chocolate hazelnut confiture. Pretty much all the innovative concoctions were available for us to sample, from gourmet cupcakes to artisanal chocolate to uniquely-flavored macarons. To perfect the session, we had delicious port wine to go with every bite of sweet goodness.
If you're looking for the "sweetest" way to end the evening, you'll want to step into this dessert haven and have a sample for yourself.