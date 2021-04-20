Where are you going?
The Chocolate Bar

1835 West Alabama Street
| +1 713-520-8599
Sun 12pm - 9:30pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

Move over, Willy Wonka—there’s another candy shop that’s making everyone’s sweet tooth tingle. The smell of chocolate wafts through the store, greeting you as soon as you walk in the door. Once inside, you’ll find everything from made-to-order specialty chocolate pizzas to homemade ice cream in flavors such as Nutter Butter, root beer float, and German chocolate, as well as incredible creations like Aunt Etta’s four-layered cake, which has to be one of the best chocolate cakes in the country. Need a gift idea? You can find chocolate items in almost every shape on display here. There is also a second location in Rice Village at 2521 University Boulevard.
By Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert

Jessica Lymberopoulos
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Chocoholics beware: this place is ridiculously decadent. There are three distinct sections of treats between the Willy Wonka-purple walls—candy, ice cream, and baked desserts—all house-made, all chocolatey. You're bound to need something to cool you down in Houston, so the ice cream gets my recommendation. I love the Cape Cod Crunch and Lemon Velvet.

