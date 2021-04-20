The Chocolate Bar 1835 West Alabama Street

Sun 12pm - 9:30pm Mon - Thur 11am - 9:30pm Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

The Chocolate Bar Move over, Willy Wonka—there’s another candy shop that’s making everyone’s sweet tooth tingle. The smell of chocolate wafts through the store, greeting you as soon as you walk in the door. Once inside, you’ll find everything from made-to-order specialty chocolate pizzas to homemade ice cream in flavors such as Nutter Butter, root beer float, and German chocolate, as well as incredible creations like Aunt Etta’s four-layered cake, which has to be one of the best chocolate cakes in the country. Need a gift idea? You can find chocolate items in almost every shape on display here. There is also a second location in Rice Village at 2521 University Boulevard.