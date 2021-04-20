The Chesapeake Children's Museum
25 Silopanna Rd, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
| +1 410-990-1993
Photo courtesy of The Chesapeake Children's Museum
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 4pm
Child's Play at The Chesapeake Children's MuseumFinally a museum you can let your kids run amok in without worrying. You can easily while away an entire day here as children discover various subjects like the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay through hands-on activities and exercises.
Kids can observe and learn about live aquatic and land creatures, climb aboard a 10-ft boat to act as fishermen with life jackets, nets, and plush toy crabs and fish, play with a wooden train table, build miniature towns with blocks, and learn about the human body through a 7-ft replica.
They can try their hands at arts and crafts, try impromptu musical and theater acts, gawk at red-tailed boa constrictors, learn about the solar system, and so much more.