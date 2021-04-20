Leavenworth Is Cheesy (In a Good Way)
Don’t be surprised if you’re offered a sample of cheese the moment you step into the Cheesemonger’s Shop. The friendly staff is only too happy to talk cheese, offer samples, and suggest pairings with their crackers, meats, and wine selection. They carry a variety of salami, wurst, and other sausages for slicing or grilling. They also have an interesting selection of imported German snacks and chocolate to go with your impromptu picnic. If you don’t fancy toting lukewarm cheese around for the rest of your trip, they’ll ship their mix-and-match gift packs anywhere you like, or you can sign up for a cheese-of-the-month club, which sounds pretty delicious.