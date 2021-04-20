The Cheese School of San Francisco
The Cheese School of San FranciscoThe Cheese School of San Francisco is America’s only independent cheese school, so if you're a dairy-loving cheese wiz, you've come to the right place. The school offers a slew of classes on everything from making mozzarella and burrata to sniffing out a good Brie to basic cheese pairing with wine and beer. There are continuing education classes for cheesemongers and other professionals, too. The school is also a popular spot for team-building events and even weddings.
DIY Cheesemaking
Eating is learning at The Cheese School of San Francisco, which offers a variety of day long classes where you'll learn everything about cheese, including how to make mozzerella, burrata and ricotta from scratch (and you get to bring home your creation) in one class. Another focuses on cheese fundamentals (how to sniff a brie correctly, why cheese should always be served at room temperature) as well as how to properly pair wine, beer or whiskey with cheese. The classes are informative, fun and tasty. They're also popular with couples in the early stages of dating. Classes, especially around holiday seasons, often sell out months in advance so be sure to visit their website to learn more. Should you like what you taste, the school also has a full-service catering service, and can even make custom wedding cakes from cheese.