The Cheese School of San Francisco 900 North Point St k201, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA

Sun - Sat 11am - 8pm

The Cheese School of San Francisco The Cheese School of San Francisco is America’s only independent cheese school, so if you're a dairy-loving cheese wiz, you've come to the right place. The school offers a slew of classes on everything from making mozzarella and burrata to sniffing out a good Brie to basic cheese pairing with wine and beer. There are continuing education classes for cheesemongers and other professionals, too. The school is also a popular spot for team-building events and even weddings.