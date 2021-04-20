Where are you going?
The Chattanoogan

1201 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37402, USA
Website
| +1 423-756-3400
Sun - Sat 12:01am - 11:59pm

Why we love it: A family-friendly stay with views of Lookout Mountain and easy access to downtown Chattanooga

The Highlights: 
- Downtown activities and restaurants are just a short walk or free shuttle ride away
- A variety of room types well suited to families
- Amenities designed for relaxation, like outdoor fire pits and a luxury day spa

The Review:
A fantastic home base for families visiting downtown Chattanooga, The Chattanoogan offers a convenient location near museums, restaurants, and more, plus a range of amenities to enjoy on property. In addition to almost 200 guest rooms and extensive common areas, the hotel features a heated indoor pool and whirlpool as well as outdoor fire pits with views of the surrounding mountains. Rooms range from family-friendly options with two double beds up to luxurious suites, but all offer plenty of workspace and extras like refrigerators, coffeemakers, and high-speed Wi-Fi.  

In the lobby, a design reminiscent of a locomotive pays homage to Chattanooga’s history as a famous railroad hub, while cannonballs stacked by the fireplace reference the city’s role in the Civil War. Also on-site are three restaurants: Stroud’s Sidewalk Cafe for specialty coffee, plus pastries, salads, and sandwiches for breakfast and lunch; The Foundry gastropub for elevated bar food and creative cocktails; and the Broad Street Grille for a robust breakfast and lunch buffet. On the second floor, a day spa offers stress-relieving massages as well as body treatments, facials, and nail services.
By Chris Chamberlain , AFAR Local Expert

