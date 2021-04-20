Where are you going?
The Chase

56 Temperance Street
Website
| +1 647-348-7000
An "It" Restaurant in Toronto Toronto Canada

More info

Sun 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Sat 5pm - 11pm

The Chase is actually two restaurants: the Chase Fish & Oyster downstairs and the Chase upstairs. Fish & Oyster is for power lunches and first dates, with a seafood-focused menu. The oyster po'boys and fried chicken are favorites. The Chase is for power dinners and more serious dates, with an upmarket menu that features dishes like foie gras-stuffed chicken. Its patio boasts stunning views of the Financial District and Cloud Gardens.

Design lovers will appreciate the little details, such as the restaurant's travel-inspired book collection and gorgeous Ralph Lauren fabrics used for the seating. The Chase is a welcome (and much-needed) addition to the Financial District.
By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert

