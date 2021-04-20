The Charmery
801 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211, USA
| +1 410-814-0493
Sun - Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm
Ice Cream Befitting Baltimore's CharmIt seems Baltimore had some ice cream cravings only the Charmery could fulfill. The newest addition to Hampden's "Avenue," this little place has lines going out the door already. And their ice cream is worth a long wait!
The Charmery creates hand crafted and delicious ice creams from ingredients that support local farmers and producers. Some blends pay homage to Charm City, such as Berger cookies & cream (if you haven't had a Berger cookie - they're unique to Bmore - you really have to try them and better yet in ice cream) and Old Bay Caramel. They partner with other local businesses such as Spro coffee to make some ice cream that'll definitely keep you awake.
You'll likely find the traditional vanilla or strawberry (and it'll probably be amazing), but I recommend to branch out with something a little more unique because it may be replaced by another flavor soon!