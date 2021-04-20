The Charles Hotel
This 160-room hotel attracted a lot of buzz when it opened in 2007. A brand-new building next to Munich’s former botanical gardens, it was part of a major effort to revitalize a struggling neighborhood. Though its Art Deco flourishes pay homage to bygone days, the Charles is thoroughly modern from the ground up. Rooms here are much larger than at your typical European hotel, and even the most basic have floor-to-ceiling windows, views of the city or park, heated limestone floors, and large marble bathrooms with walk-in showers and separate deep baths. The 24 suites also include a range of luxurious amenities, from in-bathroom televisions to private terraces with views of the Alps.
In addition to massage and facial treatments, the stylish spa boasts the longest indoor pool in the city, as well as a Finnish sauna, steam room, and hot-and-cold foot baths. Plan on eating lunch or dinner at least once at Sophia’s, the airy, light-filled restaurant that spills out onto a terrace. Also be sure to visit the cozy lobby bar for excellent bites and craft cocktails.