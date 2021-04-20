The Cellars-Hohenort Hotel

The Cellars-Hohenort: A Leafy Retreat
Just a few minutes outside the bustle of downtown Cape Town
but a world away, the suburb of Constantia is home to the oldest wine region in the Southern Hemisphere. As is typically the case with winelands, top-notch vineyards are usually set amid stunning scenery. The history Relais & Chateaux spread Cellars-Hohenort is no different. The property is spread on acres of lush rolling hills, with views over Table Mountain and over verdant green valleys. Stop by for a drink or for a meal and indulge in a gracious old-world setting.