The Cannonball House

856 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201, USA
Website
| +1 478-745-5982
Historic Home Damaged by Cannonball Macon Georgia United States

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 3:30pm

Historic Home Damaged by Cannonball

This 1853 planter's townhouse is now called the "Cannonball House" for the damage inflicted upon it during the "War Between the States," better known as the American Civil War. The cannonball struck the home during the Battle of Dunlap Hill, which went through one of the columns and the entire house after bouncing off the sand sidewalk. You can still see the dents in the hallway floor.

Today the Cannonball House serves as a museum housing period furnishings, intact servant's quarters, a bronze cannon, and the re-created meeting rooms for the Adelphean and Philomathean societies. These later became the first sororities, Alpha Delta Pi and Phi Mu, respectively. Admission is $6 for adults.

By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

