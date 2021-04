The Camp 2937 Bristol St

The Camp in Costa Mesa Hip. Modern. Green. Unique. Fun. The Camp plays host to a brilliant mix of shops and restaurants, all of which add their own flare of eco-friendly, healthy, and community-based perks. With colorful adirondack chairs, small fountains, sustainable plants, and witty words placed throughout, you’ll find students and entrepreneurs alike on their computers finding inspiration from this creative space.