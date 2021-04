The Camel 1号 Yueyang Road

The Camel Sports Bar If you're hunting for a sports bar to catch the game, look no further. TV screens in every direction ensure that you won't miss a play even if you turn around. Pool tables and dart boards offer good time-passers and both the beer and menu selections are extensive.



They have quiz nights on Tuesdays and live music on Wednesdays and Fridays. Happy Hour everyday from 4pm-8pm.