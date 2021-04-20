The Cafe at Petra Holiday Village Ios 840 01, Greece

A Lovely Local Cafe On The Corner Of Paradise I have had the privilege of staying at this inn for a week, and have fallen in love with its little open air cafe. The chef Susanna uses many local and organic items, many from the inn owners garden. Susanna's handmade fig jam, capers, and olives have us loving every dish. My favorite meals over the week include a cappuccino and Omelet for breakfast, and a plate of the mouth watering Greek Feta cheese and local Ios goat cheese with tomatoes, olives, and capers. The evening meal of day has always pleased us. Susanna's homemade liqueurs or a glass of wine with a view of the lights on the water is a great way to end the day or start the night here in Ios.