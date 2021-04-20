Where are you going?
The Cabanas no Rio

Sítio da Carrasqueira, 7580-613 Comporta, Portugal
| +351 934 418 316
Portugal's Well-Kept Secret Comporta Portugal

“The area around Comporta, south of Lisbon, is a well-kept secret," explains Claus Sendlinger, founder and CEO of Design Hotels, "but with several development projects coming soon, it is well worth a visit while it is still quiet.” One of the best places to experience this exquisite calm is at The Cabanas no Rio, two old fisherman huts that have been recovered and furnished for an extremely unique lodging situation. "It's an amazing concept that I really like," says Sendlinger. "Two very rustic huts, with stunning views of the river Sado stretching out all around." Stay in one of the private huts—spots so lovely, even locals rent them out—for the most authentic experience. And make sure to take advantage of the complimentary kayak that's perched at the dock, ready for you to explore the river's banks.
By Danielle Walsh , AFAR Contributor

