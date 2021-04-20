The Buzz Valley Road

Get Loud With Locals Over BBQ at The Buzz Loud, local, and right along the road, The Buzz embodies many of the choice characteristics to look for in an authentic West Indian watering hole.



The Buzz is probably most beloved for its BBQ chicken, but for that, you'd need to get there fairly early in the evening before it's long gone. But don't worry if you miss the chicken, their pork is smoky, saucy, grease-filled and messy – the perfect late-night munchie!



The staff is also pretty cool, though not overly chatty. (There isn’t much talking with all the loud music that makes a night at The Buzz a night at The Buzz.) Like most places, everyone was plenty friendly and welcoming when approached with a smile.



The Buzz is located just a few minutes north of Sugar Ridge right on the side of the road. It’s seriously impossible to miss, and well-worth a stop for great late-night BBQ.