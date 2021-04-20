The Buttered Tin

Made from scratch delish breakfast

Local team gets together to create the hottest place in town for breakfast in Saint Paul. Lines are 1 hr long on weekends, but if weekdays are an option for you around 9 am, there is a short line only to order. Every item is fresh made and delish!! Creative daily specials such as the Scramble, the Breakfast hotdish, and savory bread pudding, and twists on classics such as the Huevos Rancheros Benedict are so delectable!