The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, St Paul, MN 55101, USA
Website
| +1 651-224-2300
More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 3pm

A new sweet place in town!

This all day breakfast/brunch and sweet things place is worth the visit to downtown Saint Paul. They serve fresh squeezed orange juice, and have many mouthwatering dishes. I enjoyed the Huevos Rancheros Eggs Benedict with corn bread, avocado, poached eggs, black beans, and ranchero sauce.
By Alessandra Chiareli

Alessandra Chiareli
almost 7 years ago

Made from scratch delish breakfast

Local team gets together to create the hottest place in town for breakfast in Saint Paul. Lines are 1 hr long on weekends, but if weekdays are an option for you around 9 am, there is a short line only to order. Every item is fresh made and delish!! Creative daily specials such as the Scramble, the Breakfast hotdish, and savory bread pudding, and twists on classics such as the Huevos Rancheros Benedict are so delectable!

