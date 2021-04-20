The Butter Factory 1 Fullerton Rd

Boogie Down The Butter Factory in One Fullerton is a dance club that draws a young crowd with its fun music and irreverent vibe. Patrons can shake what their mamas gave them across two loud rooms decorated with equally loud wallpaper and cheeky faux-taxidermy (i.e. the backsides of stuffed animals). You will marvel that women can stand, let alone dance, in platform shoes that high (baby giraffes on cobblestones come to mind) but that's just the start of the fun fashion and people watching inside. The club is open on Wednesday nights from 11:00 pm until 4:00 am and Friday and Saturday nights from 11:00 pm until 6:00 am.