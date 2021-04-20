Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Butter Factory

1 Fullerton Rd
Website
Boogie Down Singapore Singapore

Boogie Down

The Butter Factory in One Fullerton is a dance club that draws a young crowd with its fun music and irreverent vibe. Patrons can shake what their mamas gave them across two loud rooms decorated with equally loud wallpaper and cheeky faux-taxidermy (i.e. the backsides of stuffed animals). You will marvel that women can stand, let alone dance, in platform shoes that high (baby giraffes on cobblestones come to mind) but that's just the start of the fun fashion and people watching inside. The club is open on Wednesday nights from 11:00 pm until 4:00 am and Friday and Saturday nights from 11:00 pm until 6:00 am.
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert
Original afar recommends co branded capella 1 .png?1513200938?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points