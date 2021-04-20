Where are you going?
The Burger Barn Cafe

14, Lane No. 5, Sanas Corner, South Main road, Suyojana Society, Kavadewadi, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
+91 83809 63476
Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm

BITE INTO A BURGER AT THE BURGER BARN CAFE

There’s a burger here that issues a challenge: finish it in 30 minutes and get your face onto the wall of fame. Finish it in 15 and the meal (worth Rs.650) is free. The only problem is that this tower weighs 1.18 kg, and contains half a kilo of chicken, cheese, sausages, grilled onions, mayo, and veggies, and is accompanied by a side of fries and an Oreo shake.

If you have it in you, sit back in the red-white-brown courtyard, under a canopy of red umbrellas, and take it on. But if you aren't armed with that kind of appetite, the Burger Barn Cafe has many a normal sized burger on the menu –there are a number of veggie, chicken, fish and prawn burgers to choose from. And while you have to order fries separately, the meal portions are respectable.

In addition, if you’re hankering for waffles or French toast, or even a fluffy masala omelette, The Burger Barn Cafe offers a filling brunch spread.

(Note: Burger Barn does not serve beef, pork, or alcohol)
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

