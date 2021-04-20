Where are you going?
Bondi Pavilion, Shop 1, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Sydney NSW 2026, Australia
| +61 2 9365 4122
The Bucket List Sydney Australia

Wed - Sun 11am - 12am
Mon, Tue 11am - 5pm

The Bucket List

This is about as close as it gets to a bar on the beach in Sydney. Unfortunately, the ground is not sand, but there are umbrellas and lights and open-air views of the ocean. Inside, the place feels like a thumping Mexican cantina, especially when a tan waiter walks by with buckets of Corona and Pacifico. Look for the daily happy hour specials, which range from $10 mussels to $15 pitchers ("jugs") of sangria. Otherwise, consider a "Paid to Surf" or "Life's Peachy" cocktail, if not the frosé—frozen rosé, a summer trend here since at least 2016. The place is always busy, especially during live music or surf film nights, but that's what we get at a place called the Bucket List.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

