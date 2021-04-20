Where are you going?
The Broken Shaker Chicago

19 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
| +1 312-940-3699
The Broken Shaker Chicago Chicago Illinois United States

Sun 6pm - 2am
Mon - Fri 4pm - 2am
Sat 4pm - 3am

It’s easy to stay awhile at this River North hostel, where life-size Jenga and a surplus of comfy booths serve as an entrance to the lobby level’s focal point: A bar where the team takes a creative and quirky approach to drams and dishes alike. An on-site garden supplies herbs and spices for concoctions, while globally sourced ingredients inform an ever-changing menu of libations like the Bengali Old-Fashioned (with Old Forester bourbon, mango, and garam masala) or the Detox to Retox Margarita (with Olmeca Altos Blanco tequila, roasted grapes, blistered shishito, pineapple, and ginger-turmeric salt). Pair it all up with bites like the carnitas and tortillas, or the octopus po'boy with kimchi rémoulade, shaved cabbage, and potato-chip crumble.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

