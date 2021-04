The Britomart Country Club 31 Galway St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

A City Country Club Britomart Country Club (BCC to those in the know) started off as a pop-up bar but has become anything but. Full every Friday night with the collars, ties and skirts from the surrounding offices, this is one urban pub. Yes it serves food, but really it's the long tables where you can share a refreshing jug of sangria with complete strangers that gives the place its vibe.