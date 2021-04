The Bristol Panama

By far one of Panama City's most luxurious hotels is the The Bristol . Conveniently located in the bustling Financial District, many of the city's top restaurants and attractions are either a short walk or drive away. In total there are 125 rooms and yet, the hotel doesn't feel too huge. It still has a small feel to it, which made me feel right at home as a guest. The amenities are also tough to top. On the top floor there is a spa that offers a great view of the city's tallest sky-scrapers. The good thing about the spa is that you don't have to pay for a treatment to enjoy the spa's other relaxation areas. There's also a restaurant on-site where breakfast is served as well as dinner. For a cocktail before dinner, head to their spacious lounge area and sit either inside or outside on the patio. Many business travelers stay here but other guests are welcomed too. I was there for three nights and enjoyed all of their facilities. I also found the staff very friendly and eager to help whenever and wherever needed. There is also a table in the lobby where guests can prepare a cup of tea or have some fresh water with lemon.