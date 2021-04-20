The Bristol Panama
Aquilino de la Guardia Ave.
| +507 264-0000
Photo courtesy of The Bristol Panama
The Bristol PanamaSituated in the Calle Uruguay business district, the Bristol Panama has epitomized style and elegance for over twenty years. The 56 rooms and suites all feature Frette linens and mahogany furnishings, plus bathrooms outfitted in Italian marble. Named for a famous—some would say notorious—local street, the art-filled Salsipuedes Cocina & Bar is considered one of the best in the city for its contemporary Panamanian fare. The restaurant also houses a first-rate bar with 70 rums, including 12 from Panama alone—try the well-regarded Ron Abuelo Añejo 15 años, available in sherry, port, and cognac cask finishes. When guests want to relax, they can head to the large outdoor pool and solarium, or book a massage at the hotel spa, which incorporates aspects of lomi lomi, shiatsu, and Thai stretching into its many treatments.
almost 6 years ago
Luxury Hotel in Downtown Panama City
By far one of Panama City's most luxurious hotels is the The Bristol. Conveniently located in the bustling Financial District, many of the city's top restaurants and attractions are either a short walk or drive away. In total there are 125 rooms and yet, the hotel doesn't feel too huge. It still has a small feel to it, which made me feel right at home as a guest. The amenities are also tough to top. On the top floor there is a spa that offers a great view of the city's tallest sky-scrapers. The good thing about the spa is that you don't have to pay for a treatment to enjoy the spa's other relaxation areas. There's also a restaurant on-site where breakfast is served as well as dinner. For a cocktail before dinner, head to their spacious lounge area and sit either inside or outside on the patio. Many business travelers stay here but other guests are welcomed too. I was there for three nights and enjoyed all of their facilities. I also found the staff very friendly and eager to help whenever and wherever needed. There is also a table in the lobby where guests can prepare a cup of tea or have some fresh water with lemon.