The Brazen Head
20 Lower Bridge St, Merchants Quay, Dublin 8, D08 WC64, Ireland
+353 1 677 9549
Sun 12:30pm - 12am
Mon - Thur 10:30am - 12am
Fri, Sat 10:30am - 12:30am
Fairies and Folklore over dinnerTruly a fun evening! Food, storytelling, more food, more storytelling... a great introduction to Irish legends, myths, and customs. This three-hour-long evening comes at one-price (extra for more drinks) and ends with a duo of engaging musicians.
almost 7 years ago
Irish Food and Music
Wonderful food, amazing live authentic Irish music....one of the best experiences in Dublin!