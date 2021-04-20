Where are you going?
The Brazen Head

20 Lower Bridge St, Merchants Quay, Dublin 8, D08 WC64, Ireland
+353 1 677 9549
Sun 12:30pm - 12am
Mon - Thur 10:30am - 12am
Fri, Sat 10:30am - 12:30am

Fairies and Folklore over dinner

Truly a fun evening! Food, storytelling, more food, more storytelling... a great introduction to Irish legends, myths, and customs. This three-hour-long evening comes at one-price (extra for more drinks) and ends with a duo of engaging musicians.
By Pauline Oo

Jessi Bonk
almost 7 years ago

Irish Food and Music

Wonderful food, amazing live authentic Irish music....one of the best experiences in Dublin!

