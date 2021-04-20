Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

1770 13th St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
Website
| +1 303-442-4993
High Tea at Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse Boulder Colorado United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm

High Tea at Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

I love a good back story behind my local tea house. The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse obliges. It was a gift to the city of Boulder from its sister city, Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, in 1987, though the building sat around in crates for a decade before the city finally built it and opened for business. Now the building—a beautiful, distinct structure covered in intricate mosaic and art—is a kind of social hub, especially during weekly farmer's markets, which happen on its door step.

Tea time is 3–5 p.m. but they also serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points