The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
1770 13th St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
| +1 303-442-4993
Photo by Joshua Berman
Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm
High Tea at Boulder Dushanbe TeahouseI love a good back story behind my local tea house. The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse obliges. It was a gift to the city of Boulder from its sister city, Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, in 1987, though the building sat around in crates for a decade before the city finally built it and opened for business. Now the building—a beautiful, distinct structure covered in intricate mosaic and art—is a kind of social hub, especially during weekly farmer's markets, which happen on its door step.
Tea time is 3–5 p.m. but they also serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.