The Boothby Center

1161 Mission St
Website
| +1 415-967-1891
Learn How to Craft Your Own Cocktails San Francisco California United States

Learn How to Craft Your Own Cocktails

If you want to learn more about the cocktails you’re drinking, head to the Boothby Center for the Beverage Arts, on Mission Street between 7th and 8th.

This community space is a nonprofit organization run by E. Joseph Ehrmann and operated by Elixir To Go, which brings together lovers of cocktails of all sorts.

Take one of their ticketed cocktail classes for the public or reserve the space for a private party, conference, or pop-up dinner.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

