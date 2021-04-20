Where are you going?
China, Beijing Shi, Chaoyang Qu, S Sanlitun Rd, 三里屯南街4号院 邮政编码: 100001
Website
+86 10 6586 9507
Getting Your Read on Beijing at The Bookworm Beijing China
Getting Your Read on Beijing at The Bookworm

A lending library with more than 10,000 English-language books. A weekly slate of events, from poetry readings to winetastings to quizzes to movie screenings. A full menu of food. A superb single malt collection. "Something for everyone" sounds cliché, but it's accurate when it comes to The Bookworm. With its three large rooms, high ceilings, and rooftop garden, The Bookworm is a place to read and to meet, to drink and to eat. Those new to Beijing can catch an event (see the listings on The Bookworm's website), chat with other patrons, and browse through the large collection of used books about China or buy new ones. This is also a good starting point for exploring the Sanlitun area.
By J Boyce

