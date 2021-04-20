Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Book Hotel [CLOSED]

Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Website
The Book Hotel Bogota Colombia

The Book Hotel

As its name suggests, the Book Hotel has a decidedly literary vibe. Full bookshelves line the walls of cozy common areas, including a sunlit breakfast room with a fireplace and antique velvet sofas. Located in the urban Chapinero neighborhood, the small boutique property also offers easy access to authentic local culture, including drag shows at Theatron de Película and live Colombian cumbia music at Afro-Caribbean bar La Negra. After a night out, guests can recover outside on heated wooden terraces with reading chairs and potted tropical plants. Indoors, hallways offer an eclectic mix of sofas—carnation-pink retro, wood-framed Queen Anne—where readers can curl up after exploring the city. Guest rooms are simply decorated in dark shades of brown and red, accented with stylish black-and-white photography, and equipped with minibars and coffeemakers. Breakfast is included, and the on-site restaurant, cheerfully decorated with nailed red-leather chairs, offers 24-hour room service.
By Sarah Amandolare , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points