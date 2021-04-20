The Book Hotel
As its name suggests, the Book Hotel has a decidedly literary vibe. Full bookshelves line the walls of cozy common areas, including a sunlit breakfast room with a fireplace and antique velvet sofas. Located in the urban Chapinero neighborhood, the small boutique property also offers easy access to authentic local culture, including drag shows at Theatron de Película and live Colombian cumbia music at Afro-Caribbean bar La Negra. After a night out, guests can recover outside on heated wooden terraces with reading chairs and potted tropical plants. Indoors, hallways offer an eclectic mix of sofas—carnation-pink retro, wood-framed Queen Anne—where readers can curl up after exploring the city. Guest rooms are simply decorated in dark shades of brown and red, accented with stylish black-and-white photography, and equipped with minibars and coffeemakers. Breakfast is included, and the on-site restaurant, cheerfully decorated with nailed red-leather chairs, offers 24-hour room service.