The Boiling Crab

10560 Walnut St #100, Dallas, TX 75243, USA
| +1 972-272-7086
Have a Finger Licking Good Time at the Boiling Crab Dallas Texas United States

Sat, Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 3pm - 10pm

Have a Finger Licking Good Time at the Boiling Crab

Don’t make a rookie error and decide you don’t need the bib: If you’re doing it right, it’s gonna get messy at this fun seafood restaurant. The lines can be crazy: My tip is to put your name down and come back later—they usually judge the times pretty well. Once you’re in, order your food by the pound and it will arrive served in a plastic bag! If the crawfish is in season you have to try it, and critics swear that the king crab legs are the best around. Eat like a pro and add sausage, potatoes, and corn, and get the "Whole Shebang" seasoning. Unless you can take serious heat, go with the medium spice level. Then prepare for a finger-licking, chin-wiping, Boiling Crab good time.

By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

