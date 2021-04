The Boat Lounge at The Residence 17 4th Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa

Sail Away in the Boat Lounge The nautical themed Boat Lounge features a large collection of hand made scale yachts from all over the world and includes some antique models handed down over the years. The space is great for small informal gatherings or spending warm afternoons lazing away with a nice, cool drink and a good book as the sun fills the room or even just to unwind as the sun sets and you work up an appetite before dinner.