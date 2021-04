The Blue Breeze Inn 146 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011, New Zealand

China in the Pacific As with all good Ponsonby restaurants the first thing that hits you is the decor, followed closely by the waft of delicious food. It's the combinations of flavours that stand out here, some a little unexpected and others old familiar favourites. Get ready to use your fingers to crack open crab, make sure there's enough room for desert and please, please have a couple of their specialty rum cocktails. Hell, have one for me as well... [Photo: concreteplayground.co.nz]