The Blossom Cafe

8349 W Lawrence Ave
Website
| +1 708-453-5300
Sun 6am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 6am - 10pm

The Blossom Cafe serves all-American comfort food, including breakfast any time of day, seven days a week. You don’t have to wait until the weekend to indulge in strawberry-Nutella French toast, red velvet pancakes, an omelet with applewood-smoked bacon and avocado, or the popular country-style ham served with housemade hash browns. But if eggs don’t make an appealing evening meal, the Blossom Cafe has an extensive dinner menu that features burgers with steak fries, pastas, and rotisserie chicken.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

