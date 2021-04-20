Hot Docs Festival

Toronto’s “Other” Film Fest - Hot Docs
Hot Docs is a Canadian International Documentary Festival as well as the largest documentary festival and conference in North America. More than 180 cutting-edge documentaries from Canada and globally are selected by the committee. Through its industry programs, Hot Docs also provides a full range of professional development, market and networking opportunities for documentary professionals. Revue cinemas in Toronto
are host to the docs, including its main revue, The Bloor Cinema in the heart of the Annex. The festival has now branched out to other Canadian cities like Vancouver
. Year round there are events and docs to see, including the series Doc Soup, Hot Docs’ monthly screening series at Toronto’s Bloor Hot Docs Cinema, from October through April. At select Doc Soup screenings guest directors are be on hand to introduce their work and answer questions from the audience. It’s a great alternative to TIFF to inspire conversation on different topics in the documentary format. Of course, another reason to love Toronto’s cultural offerings and growing film industry.