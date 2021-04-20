Sample many local blends in one cool space

The Blend is a little bit off the beaten track in the less interesting east part of town but what i like about them is that they are the first to bring about the concept of many different coffee blends under one roof. Instead of having to follow the coffee and then be lumped with the coffee shop, The Blend let's you fall in love with the space and then find the coffee. They have a great breakfast menu, gourmet sandwiches and a dish of the day and salads. its a small, quirky space, partly industrial feel, partly cosy coffee shop. Combine it with a visit to the independent book shop down the road The Book Lounge. "We aim to be a place where friends, creatives, lovers and workers meet to eat, drink and relax."