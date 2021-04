Love this Lavender Latte

My idea of experiencing a city and acquiring a sample of its flavor is to try its food. Food is unique to a city, and San Francisco is one of a kind.My first morning in the city was chilly for my island bones, so naturally the first stop was a cafe. I didn't have any particular one in mind, so I chose the Blackpoint as it was nearest my destination and wasn't busy. Looked perfect, tasted even better.I tried their signature lavender latte and was not disappointed. As someone who bakes with lavender regularly, it was a culinary treat I was accustomed to and would recommend for anyone who has never tried it. I was particularly delighted with the bits of lavender sprinkled on top.The waitstaff was friendly, the cafe was open and breezy with a hip but casual morning vibe. Their selection of pastries and organic foods was tempting and their prices were very reasonable. I left satisfied and content that I had tasted a bit of San Francisco already at 9:00 AM.