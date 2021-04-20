The Blackpoint Cafe [CLOSED]
495 Jefferson St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
| +1 415-563-0800
More info
Love this Lavender LatteMy idea of experiencing a city and acquiring a sample of its flavor is to try its food. Food is unique to a city, and San Francisco is one of a kind.
My first morning in the city was chilly for my island bones, so naturally the first stop was a cafe. I didn't have any particular one in mind, so I chose the Blackpoint as it was nearest my destination and wasn't busy. Looked perfect, tasted even better.
I tried their signature lavender latte and was not disappointed. As someone who bakes with lavender regularly, it was a culinary treat I was accustomed to and would recommend for anyone who has never tried it. I was particularly delighted with the bits of lavender sprinkled on top.
The waitstaff was friendly, the cafe was open and breezy with a hip but casual morning vibe. Their selection of pastries and organic foods was tempting and their prices were very reasonable. I left satisfied and content that I had tasted a bit of San Francisco already at 9:00 AM.