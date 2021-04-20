Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Blackpoint Cafe [CLOSED]

495 Jefferson St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
Website
| +1 415-563-0800
Love this Lavender Latte San Francisco California United States

More info

Love this Lavender Latte

My idea of experiencing a city and acquiring a sample of its flavor is to try its food. Food is unique to a city, and San Francisco is one of a kind.

My first morning in the city was chilly for my island bones, so naturally the first stop was a cafe. I didn't have any particular one in mind, so I chose the Blackpoint as it was nearest my destination and wasn't busy. Looked perfect, tasted even better.

I tried their signature lavender latte and was not disappointed. As someone who bakes with lavender regularly, it was a culinary treat I was accustomed to and would recommend for anyone who has never tried it. I was particularly delighted with the bits of lavender sprinkled on top.

The waitstaff was friendly, the cafe was open and breezy with a hip but casual morning vibe. Their selection of pastries and organic foods was tempting and their prices were very reasonable. I left satisfied and content that I had tasted a bit of San Francisco already at 9:00 AM.
By Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30