Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Blackmore Vale Inn

Burton St, Marnhull, Sturminster Newton DT10 1JJ, UK
Website
| +44 1258 820701
A Country Pub Associated with Thomas Hardy Marnhull United Kingdom

More info

Sun 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 8:30pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 2:30pm, 6pm - 9pm

A Country Pub Associated with Thomas Hardy

One of the most unspoilt places in England is the Blackmore Vale which stretches across North Dorset. This is the countryside that inspired Thomas Hardy and features as the Vale of the Little Dairies in his novels.

In the village of Marnhull the Blackmore Vale Inn is a beautiful 16th century pub that is also a character from Thomas Hardy's novels. This is the illicit drinking den, Rollivers, which features in Tess of the D'Urbervilles.

Today the pub still stands with its open stone fireplaces and wood beams. There are old farm implements which would have been used in Hardy's day, and in a corner a picture of the man himself. But this is no tourist trap. In fact it is a quiet country pub used mostly by the locals and is one of Dorset's best kept secrets.

There are local ciders and beers on tap from Fursty Ferret to Rosie's Pig, and many more. There are light bar meals and a quiet restaurant which is really popular. Favourite foods include the bison burger from nearby Bush Farm Bison Centre, and the local lamb. For hungry visitors the half lamb shoulder also known as a Boulder is highly recommended.

This is a wonderful welcoming pub with a history and literary connections and is the perfect introduction to what a country pub should be like.
By Rachael Rowe , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points