Stroll Through the Bird Market on Ile de la Cité
I love running in Paris
on Sunday. Part of the road along the Seine on the right bank is closed to cars and it's a chance to swing through the Marché Oiseaux or the bird market on the Ile de la Cité. Typically the flower market occupies the Louis Lépine square next to the Palais de Justice but on Sundays it become a veritable menagerie filled with canaries, parrots even chickens and rabbits. The chirping of the birds is calming and serene and the metal buildings on the square are stocked with exotic plants and flowers. I love the bustling city, but sometimes it's nice to get a touch of nature.