The Beverly Hilton 9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA

Find Yourself At The Beverly Hilton, Hollywood’s Home Think of a celebrity, either one of current fame or of the past, and there’s a good chance that he or she has been a guest of the Beverly Hilton. Since the chain’s West Coast flagship opened in 1955, it has been synonymous with Hollywood glamour at its fullest form. But perhaps as important, it’s also a place where such esteem may be met with polite indifference. In that balance between its see-and-be-seen and one-and-the-same atmosphere, The Beverly Hilton can be as upscale or as casual as you please.



As if to match the Golden Globe statues that are awarded here every year, the property is awash in gilded tones that can be found in everything from the full-wall art installation in the lobby to the buttery shades in the accommodations. Four types of rooms – the Wilshire tower, the cabana rooms, the oasis, and the penthouse collection – all feature these warm colors, which surround flat-screens and plush beds. While you may be able to resist the candies and treats artfully displayed on the room’s modern dresser, it’s impossible to stay away from your balcony if you have views of the hills.



Whether you leave your room behind to lounge at the pool, order a cocktail at Trader Vic’s, unwind at the full-service spa, or dine at Circa 55, be sure to gaze at the many black-and-white photographs dotting the halls. You may not see the celebrity you were first thinking of, but you’ll be reminded of many others.

